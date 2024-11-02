Jubo Dal leader dies as speedboat hits trawler on Meghna river

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 11:19 am

A Jubo Dal leader died when a speed boat hit a trawler in Munshiganj on 1 November. Photo: TBS
A Jubo Dal leader died when a speed boat hit a trawler in Munshiganj on 1 November. Photo: TBS

A Jubo Dal leader died when a speedboat hit a trawler in the Munshiganj Sadar area of the Meghna river last night (1 November).

Four more have been injured in the incident, said Shamsul Alam Sarkar, superintendent of Munshiganj police.

The incident happened around 10pm when a speedboat coming from Dhaka hit a trawler in the Jajira area in the Munshiganj's Adhara union.

The incident left Shanto Ahmed, 35, joint convener of Jubo Dal's Munshiganj Sadar unit, in a critically injured condition. He was first taken to the Munshiganj General Hospital for first aid and then to a private hospital in Dhaka, where he breathed his last around 2:30am today (2 November).

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has claimed the incident to be a pre-planned murder.

Munshiganj SP Shamsul Alam Sarkar said they are looking into the claim.

