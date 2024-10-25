Jubo Dal leader arrested in Cumilla

A joint force today (25 October) arrested Kamal Hossain, a Jubo Dal leader, in Cumilla's Burichang.

"Kamal, convener of the Burichang Sadar Union Jubo Dal, was arrested from Jagatpur area of the upazila," Burichang Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Azizul Haque told The Business Standard.

"Earlier in the morning, the joint force arrested two drug dealers named Delowar and Sardul with 210 pieces of yaba. During interrogation, they said they had collected the drugs from Kamal Hossain.

"Subsequently, the joint force arrested Kamal," the OC added.

He further said there are several drug cases against Kamal.