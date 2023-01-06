Jubo Odhikar Parishad stages demo demanding jobs for unemployed youth

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 10:13 pm

Jubo Odhikar Parishad stages demo demanding jobs for unemployed youth

Bangladesh Jubo Odhikar Parishad on Friday staged a demonstration to press a seven-point demand including the constitutional recognition of employment as a fundamental right.

The non-political organisation also demanded the elimination of unemployment, formulation of a demand-based education system, and the removal of the age limit for employment.

Bangladesh Jubo Odhikar Parishad, an associate organisation of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, made these demands in the "youth rally" on Friday (6 January) in front of the National Press Club.

Md Rashed Khan, joint convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said: "Many youths are even committing suicide out of frustration without getting a job. It is the responsibility of the government who has failed.

Every year, some Tk72,000 crore is being smuggled out of the country, he claimed, adding that if this money was in the country, employment could have been ensured by building industrial factories."

The organisation also demands a relief from application fee, bribe, and nepotism.

All discrimination in government and private jobs should be removed.

Skilled manpower for local production should be created through union-based training centres.

 

