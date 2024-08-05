Jubilation grips the nation as PM Hasina flees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 06:53 pm

It is a scene that cannot be described in words. On the spot, people call it "Victory"

People at Shahbagh. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah/TBS
Tens of thousands of people have gathered at Shahbagh as part of the Long March to Dhaka programme.

People at TSC, DU. Photo: TBS
The news of Hasina resigning and fleeing the country was met with waves of cheers which reverberated across the nation. 

People on a road in Chattogram. Photo: TBS
"The tyranny is over," people declared. 

The air is gripped with festivity and jubilance.

National Parliament. Photo: TBS
It is a scene that cannot be described. On the spot, people call it "Victory". 

People at Rampura. Photo: TBS
On the way from the capital's Ramura to Banglamotor, this correspondent saw thousands of people on the streets chanting slogans in jubilation of the prime minister's resignation. 

People at Shonir Akhra. Photo: TBS
The procession stretches as far as the eye can see. 

The army chief has opened all roads to Shahbagh, facilitating the movement of citizens by removing any blockades.

