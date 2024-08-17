JU teachers, students hold candlelight vigil in solidarity with Kolkata protesters 

Students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University hold a candlelight vigil at the premises of the university's Shaheed Minar on Friday (16 August). Photo: TBS

Students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have expressed solidarity with the ongoing protests in Kolkata against the brutal rape and murder of Moumita Debnath, a medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a candlelight vigil and rally held on the premises of the university's Shaheed Minar under the banner of "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement) on Friday evening, participants demanded justice for the victim and condemned the heinous crime.

Farzana Rimu, a student of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, said, "We have gathered here to express our solidarity with the students of Kolkata who are protesting against the rape and murder of Moumita Debnath.

"Women are not safe in their homes, schools, colleges, universities, or workplaces. We demand swift justice for this heinous crime."

Professor Mafruhi Sattar of Pharmacy Department said, "We are here to protest against the incident that happened to Moumita Debnath. A few days ago, we protested against the drug and rape incidents that took place in this university.

Abdur Rashid Jitu, coordinator of the event, said, "We condemn the injustice done to Moumita Debnath. We urge the Indian government to arrest the culprits involved in the murder and rape case immediately and take exemplary measures so that no other Moumita falls victim to such incidents."