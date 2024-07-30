JU teachers bring out silent march with red clothes covering their mouths

Teachers of Jahangirnagar University have brought out silent procession with red clothes covering their mouths in protest against the killing of students during the quota reform movement.

Expressing solidarity, general students also joined the protest march this (30 July) afternoon.

Faculty members from various departments of the university brought out the procession from Shaheed Minar premises. The procession paraded through several key university roads before concluding at the newly erected student-mass martyrs' monument, a memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives during the quota reform movement.

A moment of silence was observed at the memorial to honour the martyrs of the quota reform movement. The procession then retraced its route back to the Shaheed Minar, where a brief rally was held.

At the rally, university teachers condemned the violence against students and civilians who were advocating for quota reforms in government jobs.

Additionally, the teachers expressed dissatisfaction over granting remand to Arif Sohail, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's JU unit, who was implicated in a "fabricated" case.

At the rally, Anwarullah Bhuiyan, a professor in the university's philosophy department, said, "When students took to the streets with their rightful demands, state forces, various agencies, and their affiliated organisations attacked general students to suppress them."

He added that "the government is now arbitrarily arresting, jailing, and torturing students".

He compared the current situation to the horrific conditions of the mass killings on the black night [25 March] of 1971.

"Six of our coordinators have been held captive by DB officials for last two days and they were coerced into calling for the end of our movement," said Towhid Siam, coordinator of JU unit of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

"This movement is driven by students. Any communication should originate from our students, not through coercion by law enforcement," he added.