JU teachers bring out silent march with red clothes covering their mouths

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 04:22 pm

Related News

JU teachers bring out silent march with red clothes covering their mouths

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 04:22 pm
JU teachers bring out protest rallies on 30 July 2024. Photo: TBS
JU teachers bring out protest rallies on 30 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Teachers of Jahangirnagar University have brought out silent procession with red clothes covering their mouths in protest against the killing of students during the quota reform movement.

Expressing solidarity, general students also joined the protest march this (30 July) afternoon.

Faculty members from various departments of the university brought out the procession from Shaheed Minar premises. The procession paraded through several key university roads before concluding at the newly erected student-mass martyrs' monument, a memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives during the quota reform movement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A moment of silence was observed at the memorial to honour the martyrs of the quota reform movement. The procession then retraced its route back to the Shaheed Minar, where a brief rally was held.

At the rally, university teachers condemned the violence against students and civilians who were advocating for quota reforms in government jobs. 

Additionally, the teachers expressed dissatisfaction over granting remand to Arif Sohail, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's JU unit, who was implicated in a "fabricated" case.

At the rally, Anwarullah Bhuiyan, a professor in the university's philosophy department, said, "When students took to the streets with their rightful demands, state forces, various agencies, and their affiliated organisations attacked general students to suppress them."

He added that "the government is now arbitrarily arresting, jailing, and torturing students". 

He compared the current situation to the horrific conditions of the mass killings on the black night [25 March] of 1971.

"Six of our coordinators have been held captive by DB officials for last two days and they were coerced into calling for the end of our movement," said Towhid Siam, coordinator of JU unit of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. 

"This movement is driven by students. Any communication should originate from our students, not through coercion by law enforcement," he added.

Top News

Jahangirnagar University / protest / Teacher

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

20h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos