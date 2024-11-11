JU suspends professor for ‘instigating attack on students’; faculties undergo major reshuffle

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:05 pm

The decision was made at a syndicate meeting chaired by JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan last night (10 November), confirmed Acting Registrar ABM Azizur Rahman

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has suspended Professor Farid Ahmed of the Philosophy Department over allegations of instigating a brutal attack on students on 15 July 2024. 

The decision was made at a syndicate meeting chaired by JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan last night (10 November), confirmed Acting Registrar ABM Azizur Rahman.

Professor Farid Ahmed is accused of aiding a violent attack by Chhatra League activists on protesting students during the Anti-discrimination Student  Movement at JU on 15 July, followed by a police assault on 17 July. 

Reported leaked messages from a WhatsApp group of the Bangabandhu Teachers' Council on 17 July showed Professor Farid referring to the protesting students as "Rajakars" and saying, "Wait a bit more, the defeat of the Rajakars is imminent."

On 3 October, a group of students detained Professor Farid on the Jagannath University campus, accusing him of encouraging police violence against students during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. He was later taken to Kotwali Police Station by local police.

Reshuffle

In the same syndicate meeting, JU's Social Sciences Faculty Dean Professor Bashir Ahmed was relieved of his position. 

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Sohel Ahmed confirmed the decision, explaining that Professor Bashir had not participated in any academic or administrative activities of the faculty since 5 August. 

During the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, students had accused Professor Bashir Ahmed of inciting violence, including the 15 July 15 attack on students and faculty members. 

Subsequently, on 5 August, students locked the dean's office, demanding his removal. 

Various platforms, including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Movement for Protecting the People's Uprising, joined in calling for his dismissal. 

Most recently, yesterday afternoon (10 November), students protested demanding the removal of Professor Bashir.

To ensure smooth operation, the syndicate, following Section 8 (2) of the 1973 University Act, appointed Professor Shamsul Alam as Acting Dean.

Additionally, Professor Shamsul Alam was relieved of his duties as Controller of Examinations, with Botany Department's Professor Saleh Ahmed Khan appointed as his replacement.

Jahangirnagar University (JU)

