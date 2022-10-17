JU suspends 11 Chhatra League activists for torturing journalist

Bangladesh

The Jahangirnagar University authorities have suspended 11 activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) for six months each in connection with torturing a journalist.

The suspended students are – Md Asadul Haque, Arifuzzaman Sejan, Raihan Habib, Mohammad Masum Billah, Mirza Shahnoor ul Haque Zian, Mir Hasibul Hasan Rishad, Muntasir Ahmed Tahrim, Md Zahid Nazrul, Imran Bashar, Zayed-bin-Mehdi, and AS Nafis Hossain.

Of them, Asadul Haque was suspended for six months and fined Tk 5,000 tk while 10 others were suspended for the same period but were fined Tk 2,000 each.

The action was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting on Sunday afternoon, said JU Syndicate Member and Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar.

She said this decision was taken as per the recommendation of the investigation committee and disciplinary board formed following the complaint.

On August 2, the accused students called a journalist who works in an online portal to a guest room of the University's Rabindranath Tagore Hall and tortured him.

Later that night, the JU unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) identified eight of its activists and declared them "unwanted".

