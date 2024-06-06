JU students protest against imposing freedom fighter quota again

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 02:29 pm

JU students protest against imposing freedom fighter quota again

The protest was prompted by a High Court decision yesterday (5 June), which declared the 2018 circular abolishing the freedom fighter quota in government jobs illegal. As a result, the 30% quota for freedom fighters in first and second-class government jobs remains in effect.

JU students held a protest rally and staged a symbolic blockade on the Dhaka-Aricha highway today (6 June). Photos: Courtesy
JU students held a protest rally and staged a symbolic blockade on the Dhaka-Aricha highway today (6 June). Photos: Courtesy

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) held a protest rally and staged a symbolic blockade on the Dhaka-Aricha highway today (6 June), opposing the restoration of the freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

The protest began at 11:30am in front of the university's central library. Students marched to the main gate, where they continued their demonstration. 

Following the rally, they blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway for five minutes, with over two hundred students participating in the mock blockade.

The protest was prompted by a High Court decision yesterday (5 June), which declared the 2018 circular abolishing the freedom fighter quota in government jobs illegal. As a result, the 30% quota for freedom fighters in first and second-class government jobs remains in effect.

Protesting students argued that reinstating the freedom fighter quota would disadvantage meritorious students and called for the immediate abolition of the 30% quota for freedom fighters in government jobs.

Arif Sohel, a student of the International Relations Department, said, "Our movement is against this discriminatory system. Our constitution includes three main principles - equality, social dignity, and social justice. The quota system goes against these principles. We are fighting to uphold these fundamental principles of our constitution."

Al Mamun, a student of the Bangla Department said, "It's been 53 years since independence, and maintaining a 30% quota for the children and grandchildren of freedom fighters in government jobs is discriminatory. We respect freedom fighters as the heroes of our nation. However, the quota system is unjust to us. With the quota system in place, ordinary students like me won't get their merits recognised.

