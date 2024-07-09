JU students continue Bangla Blockade on Dhaka-Aricha highway with one-point demand for quota reform

The protesting students started gathering in front of the university’s central library at 2:30pm, then blocked the highway at 3:40pm. Photo: TBS

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) staged their "Bangla-Blockade" programme today by blocking the Dhaka-Aricha highway, pressing their one-point demand to reform the quota system for government jobs.

The protesting students started gathering in front of the university's central library at 2:30pm, then blocked the highway at 3:40pm.

They, however, cleared the streets at around 4:20pm as heavy traffic built up on both sides of the highway.

Along with the highway police, the Ashulia Police Station also joined in to help clear the traffic.

They, however, cleared the streets at around 4:20pm as heavy traffic built up on both sides of the highway. Photo: TBS

Zahidul Islam, joint convener of JU wing of Student Movement Against Discrimination, told The Business Standard, "Our demand is clear. Since 2018, students have been demanding a logical reform of the quota system. We do not want to abolish quotas, but to reform them. There is an Appellate Division hearing tomorrow. If the court fails to fulfil our demands, we will enforce day-long blockades from tomorrow."

Ahsan Labib, another protesting student, said, "If the hearing goes against us, all of Bangladesh will be brought to a standstill, if necessary."

Besides staging the blockade, students of 37 out of 38 departments and institutes of the university boycotted classes and examinations. They said they will not return to class until their demands are met.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for tomorrow (10 July) regarding a fresh plea challenging the High Court's judgement to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, set the date today following a petition filed by two students from Dhaka University today (9 July).