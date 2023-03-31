JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding journalist Shamsuzzaman's release

Hundreds of students of Jahangirnagar University have blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding the release of Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams who was arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act after his report featuring the hardship of day labourers went viral on social media.

The aggrieved students initially blocked the movement of Aricha-bound vehicles around 3pm Friday (31 March) and closed the opposite one half an hour later.

Photo: TBS

Earlier, the students took out a protest march from the Murad square of the university at 2:45pm.

Apart from Shamsuzzaman's release, the students placed two other demands, including the withdrawal of the Digital Security Act case filed against Shamsuzzaman Shams and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and repeal of the Digital Security Act.

Hundreds of police officials were seen taking position at the scene.

Taking part in the movement, Zahir Faisal, Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad Jahangirnagar University unit president, said that the students of Jahangirnagar University know "how to free Shams Bhai".

Photo: TBS

He said they will continue the movement till his [Shamsuzzaman] unconditional release.

"What Shams Bhai has written about the day labourers is the thought of crores of people of this country. The politics of strangling him should be stopped if he tells the truth," he added.

Alif Mahmud, the organising secretary of the students' union, said that this country will see a "mass uprising again if it dares to shut people's mouths through the Digital Security Act."

"Shams Bhai should be released unconditionally and returned to his mother immediately, otherwise the sparks of this movement in Jahangirnagar will spread across the country," he warned.

Meanwhile, the proctorial body of the university and the teachers related to the administration have taken a stand near Dhaka-Aricha highway.