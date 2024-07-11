JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway defying police obstruction

The anti-quota protesters at Jahangirnagar University blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway as part of their ongoing "Bangla Blockade" programme, defying police obstruction this (11 July) afternoon.

As previously announced, the JU students blocked both lanes of the Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of the main gate of the university at 4:00pm under the banner "Anti-Discriminatory Students' Movement".

JU students block the Dhaka-Aricha highway on 11 July. Photo: TBS

A large number of police have also taken positions near the university entrance.

Earlier, Jahangirnagar University students started gathering in front of the central library from 2:50pm. Subsequently, they staged a protest march, reaching the university's main gate around 4:30pm and then they blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

Meanwhile, the university proctor requested the students to continue their protest within the campus premises.

Earlier in the day, police have warned that it will take action in accordance with the law if anyone causes public suffering as the relevant court has already given a verdict on the quota system.