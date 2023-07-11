JU student suspended over sexual harassment

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 11:45 am

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Jahangirnagar University authorities have suspended a final-year student of the Economics department for reportedly harassing a female classmate.

Suspended Md Mubasshir Fahim is a student of the 2017-18 academic session and a resident of the 21-male dormitory. Fahim has also been fined Tk 50,000.

The decision was made in an emergency syndicate meeting held on 25 June with JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam in the chair.

A syndicate member, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. The decision was taken following the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, the syndicate member said. 

Fahim will not be able to stay in the university hall and participate in classes and examinations while the expulsion order is in effect, he added.

On 21 May, a female student of Economics department filed a written complaint against Mubasshir Fahim to the university's Sexual Harassment Complaint Committee for harassing her on social media. According to the complaint, Fahim made comments on Facebook and Instagram that were sexually suggestive, profane, and insulting.

 

Jahangirnagar University (JU) / sexual harrassment

