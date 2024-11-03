JU Shibir never infiltrated other political organisations: Unit Secretary Muhib

Leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Jahangirnagar University unit at a press conference at the university’s Teacher-Student Centre on Sunday, 3 November, 2024. Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of the Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir never infiltrated other active political organisations on campus in the past, claimed the recently-revealed unit's Secretary Mahibur Rahman Muhib today (3 November).

Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, was unable to carry out its regular political activities for the past 35 years, he said. "So, it would have been even more difficult to operate within other political parties."

In all these years, Shibir only focused on enhancing the skills and moral values of its members, as well as engaging in social activities, Muhib said while responding to questions at a press briefing held at the university's Teacher-Student Centre conference room this morning.

Asked whether Shibir infiltrated social organisations to carry out any specific agenda, Muhib stressed that as legitimate JU students, Shibir members studied at their departments, stayed in halls, and participated in various social organisations like any other student.

"They only rose to leadership positions in these organisations based on their abilities. I myself was a member of the Rover Scout group and led it based on my qualifications," he added.

After the alleged killing of history department student Habibur Rahman Kabir by Shibir activists in 1989, all socio-cultural-political organisations in JU reached a consensus not to allow Shibir activities and religion-based politics on campus.

On the night of 29 October, nearly three months after the fall of the Awami League government, Shibir announced its JU unit committee through a statement published on its official Facebook page for the first time in around 35 years.

Afterwards, three JU Shibir leaders appeared publicly — President Harunur Rashid Rafi, Secretary Mohib, and Publicity Secretary Abdullah Al Mamun Saki. The statement also demanded the revival of the JU Central Students' Union (JUCSU) and called for healthy and participatory politics on campus.

In response, a section of JU students demonstrated on campus, condemning the unveiling of the Shibir unit.

Asked if there would be any conflict between Shibir and various cultural organisations in JU and whether they would hinder the practice of free culture, Muhib told today's press briefing, "Chhatra Shibir is an ideological organisation. Failure to face us ideologically leads to various types of propaganda. Culture is a part of human life. It is not possible to move forward without culture.

"We have a strong cultural front based on Islam. But does that mean we will interfere in the work of those who practice other cultures? No. They will practice their culture from their own place."

Publicity Secretary Saki said they want to practice democratic governance on campus. "At JU, the cultural capital, there will be no occupation and no terrorism. Politics will be student union-centric."

At the press conference, JU Shibir President Rafi also presented a 41-point charter of demands for campus reforms.