JU professor appointed deputy director of SAARC Cultural Centre

Prof Sikder MD Zulkernine, a professor at the Department of Archaeology of Jahangirnagar University, has been appointed as the deputy director at the SAARC Cultural Centre.

The appointment was announced through an official letter from the SAARC Cultural Centre, Colombo, Sri Lanka, recently.

Zulkernine has been appointed as the deputy director (programmes) with three years of tenure effective from 1 August 2024, the letter said.

SAARC Cultural Centre is a regional centre established based on the decision made by the heads of state or government of SAARC countries to promote cultural cooperation to bring the people of South Asia closer and to protect the distinct identity of South Asia.

The centre is intended to function as a major meeting point for the artistic communities of the member states.

The centre will provide the necessary facilities and conditions for individuals and groups in various fields of interest to meet and interact in a conducive environment.

It is intended to cater to all forms of art, such as performing arts like dance, music, drama, theatre, puppetry, and folk culture, as well as visual arts including painting, sculpture, filmmaking, photography, and literature, as per the provisions made in the SAARC Agenda for Culture.

SAARC Cultural Centre is part of SAARC, an association established for corporations between South Asian countries. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are the current members of SAARC.

Zulkernine expressed a commitment to work hard in line with the visions and missions of the regional cultural centre.

He said it is a good opportunity to present South Asian culture and history to the world community, as well as the history, culture, and heritage of Bangladesh.