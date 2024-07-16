JU proctor criticised for 'inaction' during attack on quota protesters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 11:02 am

JU proctor criticised for 'inaction' during attack on quota protesters

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 11:02 am
JU Proctor Professor Mohammad Alamgir Kabir during attack on quota reform protestors on 16 July 2024. Photo: TBS
JU Proctor Professor Mohammad Alamgir Kabir during attack on quota reform protestors on 16 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Quota reform protesters at Jahangirnagar University (JU) have accused the university's proctor of failing to control a violent situation on campus and preventing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists from 'swooping on' agitating students.

BCL activists allegedly launched an attack on protesting students at the Bottola area near Bangabandhu Hall of JU campus around 7:14pm last evening.

According to Eyewitnesses, the attack was led by BCL's JU unit President Aktaruzzaman Sohel and General Secretary Habibur Rahman Liton.

Students claimed that despite being aware of their pre-scheduled programme, the proctor did nothing to prevent the assault.

As per the students' account, the proctor reached at the scene half an hour after the attack began and stayed for only 10 minutes. When BCL activists attacked Chemistry department Professor Md Awlad Hossain in his presence, he soon left the area saying that he needed to take the injured professor to the medical center.

Calling for justice, Alif Mahmud, one of the JU quota reform protesters, said, BCL activists attacked our pre-scheduled event, and the proctor didn't take any steps to stop the attackers. We want justice."

When contacted, JU Proctor Professor Mohammad Alamgir Kabir said, "The event began 30 minutes before the scheduled time. While we were on our way, our car got stuck. The incident had already taken place by the time we arrived. However, we're observing the issue."

Around 8:30pm, agitating students gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar premises on campus and began a procession. They later took position in front of the vice-chancellor's residence.

At the time, an argument ensued when VC Professor Md Nurul Alam attempted to speak with the students. The discussion turned out to be futile and the VC left the place without any outcome.

When journalists tried to reach out to the VC, he declined to comment, saying, "I didn't call for a press conference. I'm not interested in talking to journalists."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

