JU journalists protest attack on fellow, demand justice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 08:34 pm

Teachers, students and leaders of several political and social organisations staged a human chain in Jahangirnagar University campus protesting the recent assault on UNB campus correspondent Asif Al Mamun. Photo: Hasib Sohel/TBS
Journalists working at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Wednesday staged a human chain on the campus protesting the recent assault on UNB campus correspondent Asif Al Mamun.  

Teachers, students and leaders of several political and social organisations expressed their solidarity and took part in the programme on the road adjacent to the university's Shaheed Minar at around 1:30pm.

Speakers at the programme slammed the university Chhatra League unit general secretary, Habibur Rahman Liton, for not taking any step despite staying at the hall on the night of the attack. 

Participants demanded that those who were involved in the incident be brought to book upon a proper investigation into the matter. They also warned of tougher programmes if the university authorities failed to ensure justice over the incident.

Journalist assaulted allegedly by BCL activists at JU

Earlier on 21 August, UNB's JU correspondent Asif Al Mamun was beaten up allegedly by some activists of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit Chattra League of the university.

According to university sources, students of 47th, 48th and 49th batches were having a political discussion with the students of 50th batch in the guest room of the hall at the end of the candle lighting programme in protest of the grenade attack on 21 August at around two o'clock in the night. At that time, Chhatra League leaders and activists suspected that someone was making a video from outside.

At that time, Asif and Amartya Roy, a 47th batch student of the Archeology department, were having tea in the shop inside the hall. Asif and Amartya ran towards the shouts of BCL leaders and activists. At this time, BCL activists started beating Asif severely in the dark.

Asif introduced himself as a student and journalist of the hall but was physically assaulted.

Jahangirnagar University (JU) / protest

Comments

