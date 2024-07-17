JU journalist says he was beaten up by police

A journalist based at Jahangirnagar University was allegedly beaten by police during today's protest programme.

The injured reporter, Abdullah Al Mamun, a fourth-year Journalism and Media Studies student and the university correspondent for the daily Prothom Alo, sustained injuries to his head, neck, and hands, according to a duty doctor at the university medical centre.

"Police obstructed an ambulance heading to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, which was carrying students injured by police gunfire," said Abdullah.

Abdullah reported that despite showing his press identity card, a sub-inspector-level police officer struck him with a baton. "When I tried to flee, the officer fired a rubber bullet at me in the university's Jubayer Shoroni area," he added.

Attabuzzaman Forhad, the Jahangirnagar University correspondent for the daily Desh Rupantor, witnessed the incident and said, "Several more police officers joined in the beating and chased other journalists who were covering the incident."

The identities of the involved officers could not be confirmed immediately.

Condemning the incident, Arifuzzaman Uzzal, president of the JU Journalists' Association, said, "Police were seen attacking journalists as they filmed indiscriminate gunfire targeting protesters. We demand justice for this police assault."

Additional Superintendent of Dhaka District Police (Crime, Operations, and Traffic) Abdullahel Kafi commented, "I was unaware of the incident. I will look into the matter."