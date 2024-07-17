JU journalist says he was beaten up by police

Bangladesh

UNB
17 July, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 10:09 pm

Related News

JU journalist says he was beaten up by police

UNB
17 July, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 10:09 pm
Injured journalist Abdullah Al Mamun. Photo: UNB
Injured journalist Abdullah Al Mamun. Photo: UNB

A journalist based at Jahangirnagar University was allegedly beaten by police during today's protest programme.

The injured reporter, Abdullah Al Mamun, a fourth-year Journalism and Media Studies student and the university correspondent for the daily Prothom Alo, sustained injuries to his head, neck, and hands, according to a duty doctor at the university medical centre.

"Police obstructed an ambulance heading to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, which was carrying students injured by police gunfire," said Abdullah.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abdullah reported that despite showing his press identity card, a sub-inspector-level police officer struck him with a baton. "When I tried to flee, the officer fired a rubber bullet at me in the university's Jubayer Shoroni area," he added.

Attabuzzaman Forhad, the Jahangirnagar University correspondent for the daily Desh Rupantor, witnessed the incident and said, "Several more police officers joined in the beating and chased other journalists who were covering the incident."

The identities of the involved officers could not be confirmed immediately.

Condemning the incident, Arifuzzaman Uzzal, president of the JU Journalists' Association, said, "Police were seen attacking journalists as they filmed indiscriminate gunfire targeting protesters. We demand justice for this police assault."

Additional Superintendent of Dhaka District Police (Crime, Operations, and Traffic) Abdullahel Kafi commented, "I was unaware of the incident. I will look into the matter."

Quota reform / Jahangirnagar University (JU) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

1h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

21m | Videos
Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

4h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

4h | Videos