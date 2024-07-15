JU hall provost resigns after 'BCL attack on quota protestors'

Provost of Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore of Jahangirnagar University (JU) Nazmul Hasan Talukder resigned from his post following an attack on quota protestors allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists in the early hours of today (15 July).

Students of the university who are staging demonstrations demanding quota system reform alleged that the leaders and workers of Chhatra League prevented four residents of the dormitory from joining an anti-quota procession that started at 11:30pm and checked their mobile phones in the presence of the provost of the hall Professor Nazmul Hasan Talukder.

The protestors were parading the halls of the university with a protest procession and when they were passing the road adjacent to the Rabindranath Tagore hall of the university some BCL leaders attacked the protesters, leaving at least five of the agitators injured, they alleged.

The injured included Ahsan Labib, Sohagi Samia, Tauhid Siam and Mehrab Sifat. A security personnel was reportedly injured in the attack.

Among them, Ahsan Labib has been sent to University Medical Center while Sohagi Samia has been sent to Enam Medical College Hospital for primary treatment.

However, denying the allegations of attack, Finance Secretary of the JU unit of Chhatra League Touhidul Islam Takid, told media, "The agitators came in front of our hall and chanted slogans insulting Liberation War, Bangabandhu and Chhatra League in the name of quota movement. Then when we wanted to take out a peaceful procession, they stopped us and attacked us. We did not attack them, we showed enough respect. They ambushed us when we were going back to the hall."

Allegations were also brought against the provost that instead of trying to stop the movement he instigated further attacks.

When the students demanded to see the CCTV footage, the provost said, "The technician has the password of the computer".

Angered by this, students demanded the resignation of the provost.

Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Mohammad Mostafa Feroze arrived at the scene around 4:30am to deal with the situation.

Provost Professor Nazmul Hasan Talukder announced his resignation in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor. Meanwhile, Nazmul Hasan Talukder said, "I resigned verbally. I will complete all the formalities later. I will not return to this duty [as a provost]."

The agitating students started returning to their respective halls around 4:30 in the morning after being assured that the Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Mohammad Mostafa Feroze will discuss the matter with the agitators at 11:00am today.