JU BCL leader resigns in protest of attack on quota reform protesters

A leader of Jahangirnagar University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has resigned from his post today (16 July), protesting yesterday's brutal attack by his party on the agitating students.

The leader has been identified as Sheikh Md Naimul Arafi, deputy secretary for religious affairs of BCL's JU unit.

In a post published on social media, Naimul said, "I used to do politics with BCL with an ideology in my heart and without any self-interest. If I stay quiet after what happened last night, I'll be guilty to my conscience and ideology for the rest of my life."

"That's why I'm resigning from all types of activities with BCL's JU unit from today," added Naimul.