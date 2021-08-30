JS session: DMP bans carrying arms, explosives in parliament area

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed restrictions on carrying all kinds of firearms, explosives and other harmful objects around Sangsad Bhaban from Tuesday midnight ahead of the 14th session of the 11th parliament.

The session will begin on Wednesday and the restrictions will remain effective until the prorogation of the session.

Besides, there will be restrictions on holding rallies and processions during the period.

The DMP issued a notification, signed by its commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, to this end, imposing the restrictions to maintain law and order in and around the Sangsad Bhaban in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area aiming to ensure a smooth session, a DMP press release said.

The restricted areas are: Mahakhali crossing of Mymensingh road to Bangla Motor crossing via old Airport Road, western part of Bangla Motor link road to Saarc Fountain at Sonargaon crossing, eastern part of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road link road, Shyamoli crossing to Dhanmondi-16 (old 27) link road on Mirpur road, Rokeya Sarani link road to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing via old 9th division (airplane) crossing, eastern part of Indira road to Manik Mia Avenue's western part and the restricted area of Sangsad Bhaban and all the roads and lanes in the area.