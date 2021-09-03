JS session adjourned till 11am on Saturday
The sitting of the parliament session has been adjourned till 11am on Saturday.
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury made the announcement at 5:39pm on Friday.
