JS Polls: Teknaf AL supporter fined Tk20,000 for violating banner rules

A supporter affiliated with the Awami League candidate in Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) constituency has been slapped with a Tk20,000 fine for violating banner regulations during the election campaign.

The penalty was paid on today (23 December) to a mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Md Erfanul Haque Chowdhury.

Magistrate Arfanul Haque Choudhury said, "The supporter named Kalu Mia, displayed a colourful banner featuring someone else's picture, contrary to the prescribed size specifications outlined in the election code of conduct.

"Thus, a Tk20,000 fine was imposed, and the banner was promptly removed."

He assured that the election campaign would continue without disruptions as enforcement of regulations remains a priority.

According to the code of conduct, candidates cannot use anything other than the party symbol, picture of the party chief, or candidates' picture in the banners. However, independent candidates can use only their own pictures and symbols.