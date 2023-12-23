JS Polls: Teknaf AL supporter fined Tk20,000 for violating banner rules

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:07 pm

Related News

JS Polls: Teknaf AL supporter fined Tk20,000 for violating banner rules

The supporter displayed a colourful banner featuring someone else's picture, contrary to the prescribed size specifications outlined in the election code of conduct

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:07 pm
Awami League candidate in Cox&#039;s Bazar-4 being fined Tk20,000. Photo: TBS
Awami League candidate in Cox's Bazar-4 being fined Tk20,000. Photo: TBS

A supporter affiliated with the Awami League candidate in Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) constituency has been slapped with a Tk20,000 fine for violating banner regulations during the election campaign.

The penalty was paid on today (23 December) to a mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Md Erfanul Haque Chowdhury.

Magistrate Arfanul Haque Choudhury said, "The supporter named Kalu Mia, displayed a colourful banner featuring someone else's picture, contrary to the prescribed size specifications outlined in the election code of conduct. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Thus, a Tk20,000 fine was imposed, and the banner was promptly removed."

He assured that the election campaign would continue without disruptions as enforcement of regulations remains a priority.

According to the code of conduct, candidates cannot use anything other than the party symbol, picture of the party chief, or candidates' picture in the banners. However, independent candidates can use only their own pictures and symbols.

 

Top News

Election campaign / 12 JS Polls / JS polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

9h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

1h | Multimedia
Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

3h | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

5h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

23h | TBS World