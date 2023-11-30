JS polls: Rejected four times, Brahmanbaria's 'MP Shaheb' returns again to better society

Md Kazi Jahangir submits nomination papers to Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Shahgir Alam on Thursday (30 November). Photo: TBS

Wearing an radiant blue Punjabi with black pants and sandals, Md Kazi Jahangir of Brahmanbaria – affectionately called "MP Shaheb" – waits to submit his nomination papers to contest the Brahmanbaria-3 seat in the Jatiya Sangsad polls, the optimism writ on his face.

He has submitted such nominations as an independent candidate four times in a row before, but was rejected during the scrutiny on each occasion.

"Each time my nomination was rejected due to errors in the documents. I filled my nomination forms myself. That's why the error remained," he said.

Jahangir, however, continues undeterred, hanging on to the hope that he can change his society for the better.

Elections are an addiction for me By Md Kazi Jahangir

Now in his fifties, Jahangir holds out hope that the fifth time's the charm.

"Elections are an addiction for me. But I only participate in the national elections. I have wasted a lot of money in the process over the years. I sold most of my land. Now there is only the house," he tells The Business Standard.

On the current state of politics, he said, "I don't like the way political parties operate nowadays. There is only the politics of revenge, which I don't like. That's why I don't join any party."

Md Kazi Jahangir. Photo: TBS

"I want to be an MP at least once. I want to win and bring changes in agriculture. Because farmers are the ones who keep us alive. Besides, most of the young people are addicted to drugs because they have no employment. I want to create a drug-free society by providing employment for them."

Queried about his financial state, Jahangir smiles wryly.

"If the nomination paper is accepted this time, then people will help financially," he says, his confidence shining.

It was notable that Jahangir was alone during the submission of his papers – no workers, no supporters.

"I do not have the ability to spend as much money as other candidates. So I could not bring people with me. I came to submit the nomination papers alone," he said.

Jahangir, a local of Kazipara area of Brahmanbaria district town, is the eldest among nine siblings.

He earns his livelihood by selling rice and rearing cows, earning about Tk20,000 a month.

"Six people, including my parents, are dependent on me. Their lives depend on my earnings. My parents have been ill for a long time. I also have to cook most of the time. After cooking for my parents, I came to submit the nomination papers today."

A total of 55 candidates have submitted their nomination papers in six constituencies of Brahmanbaria. Among them, there are 13 independent candidates.