JS polls observation: US yet to confirm, Japan interested

The US has not yet confirmed its decision to send election observers to the 7 January election in Bangladesh, foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Japan has expressed interest in sending a 16-member team of election observers, said Seheli Sabrin during the foreign ministry's weekly briefing today.

In addition, India, the OIC, and Palestine have confirmed their commitment to sending election observers. India will send three observers, while Palestine will send six.

The European Union Election Expert Mission currently visiting Bangladesh will remain in the country until 21 January, according to the spokesperson.

Sabrin mentioned that they have received additional applications, which are currently under review.

"The Election Commission will be notified once their participation is confirmed," added the spokesperson.

On 7 December, Election Commission (EC) Secretary Jahangir Alam disclosed that they had received a total of 179 applications, including 131 for observers and 48 for journalists, to monitor the national election.

The deadline for foreign observers to apply concluded on 7 December, and the Election Commission is scheduled to approve them by 16 December.