JS polls: Army to be deployed on 29 December for 13 days

The Bangladesh Army will be deployed across the country for 13 days starting from 29 December ahead of the upcoming national polls.

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, principal staff of the army, made the disclosure after a meeting with the Election Commission on Monday (11 December).

He said the deployment of army troops will continue till 10 January.

The principal staff officer stated that a preliminary discussion took place today, but no detailed work plan has been outlined yet.

Regarding the number of army personnel to be deployed, he said, "There has not been a specific discussion about it. The deployment will align with the Election Commission's directives and requirements."

Army troops were deployed in past elections to maintain security across the country.

During the 11th National Assembly elections in 2018, a total of 414 army platoons, each comprising 30 personnel, were deployed across 389 upazilas. Additionally, 48 navy platoons were deployed in 18 upazilas during that time.

During the 5 January election in 2014, approximately 50,000 armed forces personnel were deployed nationwide from 26 December to 9 January to ensure security during the parliamentary elections.