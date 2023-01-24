JS passes Universal Pension Management Bill, 2023

Bangladesh

BSS
24 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 07:09 pm

Related News

JS passes Universal Pension Management Bill, 2023

BSS
24 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 07:09 pm
690 audit objections worth Tk1.06 lakh crore placed in JS
690 audit objections worth Tk1.06 lakh crore placed in JS

The Universal Pension Management Bill, 2023 was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today aiming to include citizens aged between 18 and 50 in a pension scheme.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Opposition lawmakers Fakhrul Imam of Mymensingh-8, Mujibul Huque of Kishorganj-4, Rawshan Ara Mannan of women seat-47, Shamim Haider Patwary of Gaibandha-1, Pir Fazlur Rahman of Sunamganj-4, Kazi Firoz Rashid of Dhaka-6, Gano Forum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan of Sylhet-1 and independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu of Bogura-7 opposed the bill and asked for seeking further public review on the bill.

The proposed law did not discuss the amount of money to be contributed by the government to the depositor, said the opposition lawmakers.

According to the bill, "Every citizen at the age of 60 will get Tk 34,000 monthly, after monthly deposit of Tk 500 from the age between 18 and 50 and when they deposit Tk 1000 will get monthly Tk 64,000."

Placing the bill, the finance minister said it has been elaborately discussed at the parliamentary standing committee and then the minister rejected the proposal of seeking public review.

The Finance Division prepared the draft of the bill, which seeks to provide financial security to the growing elderly population in case of unemployment, disease, paralysis or penury.

According to the bill, expatriate Bangladeshis can also avail pension. They can get registered under the scheme.

The inclusion in the pension scheme will be voluntary unless the government issues a gazette for making it compulsory.

A person will have to pay premium for at least 10 years to get pension from the age of 60 until death. The amount of premium will be determined by a rule to be formulated under the proposed law.

If an elderly person dies before the age of 75, the nominee will get the pension for the remaining period.

There will be a five-member national pension authority, headed by a chairman. The government will appoint the chairman and the other four members.

As per the bill, there will also be a 15-member governing body with the finance minister in the chair. It will include, among others, the Bangladesh Bank governor, the finance secretary, the National Board of Revenue chairman and the Bangladesh Employers' Federation president.

The governing body will hold at least three meetings per year.

Top News

universal pension scheme / Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

9h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

10h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

22m | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

2h | TBS Insight
Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February