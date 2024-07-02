JS passes Trade and Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 

Bangladesh

"We have taken an action plan to make our exports earn $100 billion within the next three years and that's why the enactment of the law will play a pivotal role," state minister says

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu moved the bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair on 2 July. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu moved the bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair on 2 July. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today with a view to further amending Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Act, 1992. 

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu moved the bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While placing the bill, the state minister said the amendment bill has been placed to bring change in the name of the post of "secretary" of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission. 

"We have taken an action plan to make our exports earn $100 billion within the next three years and that's why the enactment of the law will play a pivotal role," said the state minister on behalf of the bill.

Apart from this, he said the ministry is also working to make the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) more effective as the corporation now distributes essentials among one crore lower income families with a 50% subsidy rate.

Taking part in the discussion on the bill, Independent lawmaker Pankaj Devnath of Barishal-4 said, "The bill has been brought to parliament without any interest of the mass people."

Rejecting the enactment of the bill, another independent lawmaker Hamidul Huq Khondoker of Kurigram-2 said the amendment of the bill will not bring any benefit for the law. The bill has been brought only for changing a word.

Jatiya party lawmaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed of Thakurgaon-3 also sought public review on the bill.

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024 / Parliament

