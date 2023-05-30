JS goes into budget session tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
30 May, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 11:22 am

Jatiya Sangsad. Photo Collected.
Jatiya Sangsad. Photo Collected.

The budget session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin tomorrow (Wednesday, 31 May).

The session will begin at 5pm with Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, according to a JS press release.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the 23rd session of the parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the national budget for the next fiscal year (FY24) on 1 June. The parliament is expected to pass the proposed budget on 25 June.

The possible budget size of Tk761,785 crore would aim at taming inflation and maintaining the higher GDP growth trajectory, said a finance ministry official seeking anonymity.

The government this time is eying to attain a growth rate of 7.5% in the next fiscal year (FY24) while containing an inflation rate of around 6.5%. The total investment target in the next year will be 33.8% of GDP.

