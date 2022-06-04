JS goes into budget session tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
04 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 05:08 pm

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) goes into its budget session for fiscal year 2022-23 tomorrow.

President Md Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution on May 18.

The session, also the 18th one of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, will begin at 5pm at the parliament room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The tenure of the session will be determined in a meeting of the JS's business advisory committee to be held tomorrow with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhry in the chair.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is expected to place the national budget for FY2022-23 (FY23) in the parliament on June 9. This will be the fourth budget presented by the current Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Earlier on May 17, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved a Tk2,46,066.09 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for FY23 giving highest allocation to the transport and communication sector alongside putting priority on ensuring optimum utilisation of public fund through checking misuse.

NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Out of the original ADP outlay of Tk2,46,066.09 crore, Tk1,53,066.09 crore will come from the local sources while the rest of Tk93,000 crore as project assistance.

However, considering an allocation of Tk9,937.18 crore against the autonomous bodies and corporations, the overall ADP allocation for the next fiscal reached Tk2,56,003.27 crore.

Parliament / budget session

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

