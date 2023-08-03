JS body for taking steps to free land, waterbodies, pond from illegal occupation

Bangladesh

UNB
03 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 03:07 pm

JS body for taking steps to free land, waterbodies, pond from illegal occupation

The parliamentary watchdog in its 17th meeting came up with the recommendation

UNB
03 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 03:07 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Land Ministry on Thursday suggested taking necessary steps to free the land, waterbodies and ponds from illegal occupation across the country.

The parliamentary watchdog in its 17th meeting came up with the recommendation with its chairman Makbul Hossain MP in the chair at the Parliament Bhaban.

It also recommended taking steps to recruit lawyers for handling government cases related to land.

Elaborate discussion was held in the meeting on 'Land Development Tax Bill-2023 and the illegally occupied land, water bodies and ponds across the country.

The committee suggested placing the Land Development Tax Bill-2023 before the parliament with some addition and amendment.

Members of the committee Saifuzzaman Chwodhury, Manoronjan Sheel Gopal, Habibor Rahman, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Ziaur Rahman, Khan Ahmed, Secretary to the land ministry, chairman of Land Reformation Board, representatives of legislative and parliament affairs department and official concerned of the parliament secretariat were present there.

Top News

Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Land Ministry / Illegal Land Occupation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low