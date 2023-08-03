JS body for taking steps to free land, waterbodies, pond from illegal occupation

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Land Ministry on Thursday suggested taking necessary steps to free the land, waterbodies and ponds from illegal occupation across the country.

The parliamentary watchdog in its 17th meeting came up with the recommendation with its chairman Makbul Hossain MP in the chair at the Parliament Bhaban.

It also recommended taking steps to recruit lawyers for handling government cases related to land.

Elaborate discussion was held in the meeting on 'Land Development Tax Bill-2023 and the illegally occupied land, water bodies and ponds across the country.

The committee suggested placing the Land Development Tax Bill-2023 before the parliament with some addition and amendment.

Members of the committee Saifuzzaman Chwodhury, Manoronjan Sheel Gopal, Habibor Rahman, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum, Ziaur Rahman, Khan Ahmed, Secretary to the land ministry, chairman of Land Reformation Board, representatives of legislative and parliament affairs department and official concerned of the parliament secretariat were present there.