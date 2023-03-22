JS body suggests effective steps in registering news portals

Bangladesh

BSS
22 March, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 08:48 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Ministry today suggested taking effective measures while providing registration to online news portals, online or IP (internet protocol) televisions and online radios.

The preliminary watchdog came up with the suggestion at its 12th meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with committee president Hasanul Haq Inu in the chair.

Committee members Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Begum Simeen Hussain (Rimi), Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Md Murad Hasan and Kh Mamota Hena Lovely attended the meeting, said a press release.

The committee also recommended that international companies which are operating social media will have to run their activities after legally registering in Bangladesh. 

It suggested collecting the audio-visual report screened in the budget session of the Jatiya Sangsad from offices concerned and taking required measures to broadcast it across the country.

The committee suggested sending the organogram's (post creation) file of Bangladesh Betar to Public Administration Ministry quickly. 

The parliamentary watchdog also discussed the progress of the implementation of the decisions taken in the 11th meeting of the committee.

The committee recommended taking measures to formulate 'Bangladesh Film Certification Act' within quickest possible time to make The Censorship of Films Act, 1963 (Amended 2006) as time-befitting one.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, Bangladesh Betar director general (DG), Press Information Department principal information officer, Bangladesh Television acting DG, chiefs of different departments of the ministry, senior officials and officials concerned of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad secretariat were present.

