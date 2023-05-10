JS body recommends setting up exclusive zone for foreign tourists in Cox's Bazar

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry has recommended the government to set up an exclusive zone for foreign tourists in Cox's Bazar Sea Beach on an emergency basis.

The recommendation came from the 37th meeting of the committee on Wednesday to attract a larger number of foreign tourists to the world's longest sandy sea beach.

Chairman of the parliamentary committee RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury presided over the meeting held at Parjatan Bhaban here in Dhaka, said a press release.

Besides, the parliamentary watchdog asked the ministry to take necessary steps for expanding the Barishal airport.

Committee members State Minister for Civil Aviation Md Mahbub Ali, Asheq Ullah Rafiq and Sayeda Rubina Akter attended the meeting.