JS body recommends providing modern equipment to Fire Service for prompt action

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Relief Ministry on Thursday recommended taking steps for equipping the Fire Service and Civil Defense properly to take prompt action.

The recommendation came from the 33rd meeting of the committee with its chairman AB Tajul Islam in the chair.

The committee also suggested the ministry to take necessary steps to make people aware about the different reasons behind fire by increasing publicity in radio, television and social networking sites.

The meeting also held an elaborate discussion on overall preparation of the ministry during nor'wester and storm, occurrence of fire, building collapse.

It also informed about the progress of the decisions taken in earlier meetings of the committee.

Committee members, Md Aftab Uddin Sarkar, Mir Mostaque Ahmed Robi and Kaniz Sultana, secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, Director General of Directorate of Disaster Management and Relief, representatives from Fire Service and Civil Defense and official concerned of Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat, were present at the meeting.