JS body recommends NOC for purchase, sale of riverside lands

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Shipping Ministry has recommended the government to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the purchase and sale of riverside lands.

The parliamentary watchdog made the recommendation at its 52nd meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Maj (Retd) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam in the chair, said a press release.

The committee extended its recommendation to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) for consulting with the forest department regarding the types of trees to be planted to protect all river banks of Bangladesh.

It also suggested BIWTA to formulate a policy through an inter-ministerial meeting to manage walkways which are already built or under construction.

The meeting decided to customise small vessels for the cleaning of river beds. It also reviewed the efficiency and usefulness of grab dredgers.

Committee members Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan, Ranajit Kumar Roy, Mahfuzur Rahaman, M Abdul Latif and SM Shahjada attended the meeting.

Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping and officials of BIWTA, BIWTC, Ministry of Shipping and Parliament Secretariat were present in the meeting.