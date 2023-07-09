JS body recommends forming committee to rename roads, culverts after freedom fighters

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Liberation War Affairs Ministry on Sunday recommended forming a five-member committee at the upazila level to rename the roads, culverts or bridges and social organisations in the name of freedom fighters.

The recommendation came from the 36th meeting of the parliamentary body, held at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its chairman Shajahan Khan in the chair.

The committee also held an elaborate discussion on the Swadhinata Stambha (Independence Monument, third phase) project at the Suhrawardy Uddyan, the final report of the no 11 sub-committee and decisions taken during the 35th meeting of the committee.

An illustrated presentation on the development activities of Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust was displayed during the meeting.

The meeting also suggested taking steps for changing the design of the gravestones of the freedom fighters across the country.

Committee members Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam, AB Tajul Islam and Kazi Firoz Rashid were present at the meeting.