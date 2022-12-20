JS Body recommends building rent-based flats for slum dwellers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

JS Body recommends building rent-based flats for slum dwellers

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 06:31 pm
Photo of Korail Slum in Dhaka. Photo/Courtesy
Photo of Korail Slum in Dhaka. Photo/Courtesy

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Public Works has recommended that a project be undertaken by the National Housing Authority to build rent-based flats for slum dwellers of the capital. 

The recommendation was made at the 25th meeting of the standing committee under the chairmanship of its president Engineer Mosharraf Hossain Tuesday (20 December).

In the meeting, the overall work progress and future plans of the Public Works Department, Rajuk, National Housing Authority, Chittagong Development Authority, Cox's Bazar Development Authority, Rajshahi Development Authority, Khulna Development Authority, Urban Development Directorate, Directorate of Architecture, Housing and Building Research Institute were reviewed and discussed.

The committee also recommended adopting new projects in non-agricultural land taking into consideration the issue of cropland conservation.

It also asked the Chittagong Development Authority to ensure that household waste in the port city does not directly enter the canals.

The Cox's Bazar Development Authority was suggested to have a central STP for hotels, motels, hatcheries and residential buildings in the beach city.

The meeting was attended by Housing and Public Works Secretary, the heads of various organisations under Housing and Public Works Ministry and the related senior officials of the Parliament Secretariat.

Top News

Slum dwellers / parliamentary body

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

9h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

9h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

11h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

1h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

4h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

3h | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan