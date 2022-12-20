JS Body recommends building rent-based flats for slum dwellers

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Public Works has recommended that a project be undertaken by the National Housing Authority to build rent-based flats for slum dwellers of the capital.

The recommendation was made at the 25th meeting of the standing committee under the chairmanship of its president Engineer Mosharraf Hossain Tuesday (20 December).

In the meeting, the overall work progress and future plans of the Public Works Department, Rajuk, National Housing Authority, Chittagong Development Authority, Cox's Bazar Development Authority, Rajshahi Development Authority, Khulna Development Authority, Urban Development Directorate, Directorate of Architecture, Housing and Building Research Institute were reviewed and discussed.

The committee also recommended adopting new projects in non-agricultural land taking into consideration the issue of cropland conservation.

It also asked the Chittagong Development Authority to ensure that household waste in the port city does not directly enter the canals.

The Cox's Bazar Development Authority was suggested to have a central STP for hotels, motels, hatcheries and residential buildings in the beach city.

The meeting was attended by Housing and Public Works Secretary, the heads of various organisations under Housing and Public Works Ministry and the related senior officials of the Parliament Secretariat.