JS body for probing frequent tender work awarding to same contractor

Bangladesh

BSS
17 September, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 05:35 pm

In the meeting, the parliamentary watchdog asked the ministry to submit an investigation report in the next meeting with the aim of uncovering the mystery to this end.

Bangladesh Parliament building. Photo: UNB
The parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges today asked the ministry concerned to probe how the same contractor gets the works of the tenders frequently.

The recommendation was made in the 21st meeting of the committee held at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its Chairman Rowshan Ara Mannan in the chair, said a press release.

In the meeting, the parliamentary watchdog asked the ministry to submit an investigation report in the next meeting with the aim of uncovering the mystery to this end.

Committee members Md Abu Zahir, Mohammad Salim Uddin Tarafdar, Sheikh Salahuddin, Rabeya Alim and Merina Jahan joined the meeting.

The committee members expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project to upgrade the Sylhet-Tamabil highway to four-lane with separate SMVT lanes and the establishment of Axle Load Control System under Roads and Highways Department.

The committee asked the concerned authority to complete the works within the stipulated time.

Parliament / Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges / tender / probe

