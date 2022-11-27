JS body for continuing activities of Bishwa Sahitya Kendra’s mobile library

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended the cultural affairs ministry to take necessary measures in keeping the activities of Bishwa Sahitya Kendra's mobile library running.

The recommendation came at the 30th meeting of the committee held Sunday (27 November), presided over by its chairman Simin Hossain Rimi.

The committee recommended the ministry to rent office across upazilas to conduct cultural activities.

It also recommended taking steps to ensure maintenance of the Ulania Zamindar Bari in Barishal.

Committee members State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Kazi Keramat Ali, Asim Kumar Ukil, Suborna Mustafa and Sherifa Kader attended the meeting.