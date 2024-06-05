JS adopts obituary motion over death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, three former MPs

The lawmakers also observed a one-minute silence as a mark of profound respect to the departed souls. Photo: BSS
The Jatiya Sangsad today unanimously adopted a condolence motion expressing profound shock at the death of Iranian president Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi and three lawmakers of Bangladesh.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the obituary motion separately at the beginning of the third session with brief resumes of those who died after prorogation of second session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

The speaker said the House expressed deep shock at the death of Iranian President Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi who was a hardliner seen as a potential successor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed when his helicopter crashed in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border on 19 May.

Ebrahim Raisi was an Iranian politician who served as the eighth president of Iran from 2021 until his death in a helicopter crash last month.

"Iran has lost a beloved leader, noted politician, prudent person and dedicated social worker due to the death of Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi," according to the condolence motion.

The JS also has expressed condolence over the death of three former lawmakers including two ruling Awami League lawmakers Manu Majumder of Netrokona-1 of the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad, M Manjur Hossen of Faridpur-1 and valiant Freedom Fighter and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal lawmaker Professor Humayun Kabir Hiru of Barguna-1.

The Speaker also expressed deep shock over the deaths of Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) Advisor Haider Akbar Khan Rono, former Awami League assistant secretary and liberation war affairs sub-committee member Shafi Ahmed, Jubo League presidium member Abu Ahmed Nasim, former Ukhiya Upazila Awami League president Hamidul Haque Chowdhury and Squadron Leader of Bangladesh Air Force Muhammad Ashim Jawad. 

The parliament, as well, expressed deep shock on the causalities caused by recent severe cyclonic storm "Remel" and the deaths of others people in various incidents at home and abroad in the recent past.

The parliament conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

The lawmakers also observed a one-minute silence as a mark of profound respect to the departed souls.

Later, a munajat was offered by independent lawmaker Husam Uddin Chowdhury of Sylhet-5 seeking eternal peace of the departed souls.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / Bangladesh / Condolence

