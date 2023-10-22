JS adopts condolence motion over of death of Palestinians in Israeli attacks

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Jatiya Sangsad  on Sunday adopted a condolence motion expressing profound shock at the death of the Palestinian people killed in the recent Israeli attacks.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury placed the condolence motion which was adopted unanimously.

In the condolence motion, the speaker said that parliament expresses its deepest condolences and prays for the salvation of the departed souls who were killed in the recent barbaric attacks by the Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and other places in Palestine.

"Parliament also expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members," she said.

It also condoled the death of people in  earthquakes in Morocco and Afghanistan, in floods in Libya and  Sikkim.

