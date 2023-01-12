JP's Rustum Ali Faraji blasts Finance Minister for his silence on state of economy

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday came under fierce attack from a Jatiya Party MP for maintaining silence on the country's various ongoing economic issues.

Jatiya Party lawmaker Md Rustum Ali Faraji in Parliament strongly criticised the Finance Minister participating in the discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech.

The opposition MP from Pirojpur-3 said the Finance Minister does not talk about the sorry state of the stock market, ongoing economic situation, foreign reserves and remittances.

"He is a very dignified, modest, experienced, insightful person. He cannot be disrespected. But why is he silent?"

The JP MP, however, highly lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Faraji said that many are becoming loan defaulters in a 'freestyle'. They are making money through corruption and bribery and those money are being laundered abroad, he said.

"This is the responsibility of the Finance Minister to look into this matter. But he is not saying anything about this. He became completely silent. The Finance Minister has to answer. Take part in the debate," he said.  

"I hope he (the minister) will explain these issues."

Faraji said the money, which has been laundered, should be brought back to the country.

"It is the Finance Minister's responsibility to do this."  

The JP MP urged the minister to publish photographs of those who looted and smuggled thousands of crores of taka in newspapers.

"Then people will see those photographs and spit on them. Because they're not human beings."

Faraji said that many people want to become ministers again and again. Because there are mines for money there, he said.

"They want to become ministers for money," he said.

Parliament / Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / Bangladesh Economy

