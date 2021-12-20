JP reiterates need to enact law for EC formation

Jatiya Party has reiterated the need to formulate a specific law for the formation of the next Election Commission.

The opposition at the parliament made the call during the dialogue with President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday.

According to the constitution, a law has to be enacted to form the EC, but the law is yet to be enacted even after 50 years of independence.

During the dialogue, Jatiya Party said it thinks it is necessary to enact law for the reconstitution of Election Commission as per the constitution.

The purpose of the law will be determining the criteria and method of selecting the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, the JP delegation said.

The party said if it is not possible to enact the law, the president can promulgate an ordinance in this regard.

President Abdul Hamid hoped that an acceptable election commission would be formed on the basis of the views and suggestions of the political parties.

He sought the cooperation of all political parties and civil society in this regard.

The dialogue of President Abdul Hamid with the political parties over the reconstitution of the Election Commission began today. On the first day of the dialogue, the president held talks with Jatiya Party.

An eight-member delegation of Jatiya Party joined the dialogue.

The members of the delegation include Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque, Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairman Advocate Salma Islam, Co-Chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid, and Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar.

Gradually the president will hold talks with the registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners. The nine parties having representation in the parliament might be invited first.

The president will hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC.

The president has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing EC on 14 February, 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.