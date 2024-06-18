Joyride turns deadly as 2 die in Dhaka on Eid night

Car left mangled in road accident on 18 June 2024. Photo: Screengrab from a video of the incident on Facebook

A group of five friends went out for a drive around the city on Eid night.

The joyride soon turned somber as two of them died as the car lost control in front of Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 12am today (18 June).

Three others are under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) with serious injuries in the incident, confirmed Sub-Inspector of Kafrul police station Md Zahirul Islam.

The deceased were identified as Russell and Rabbi and the injured are Biplob, Ratul and Sagor. All of them were either involved in business of had private jobs.

Quoting witnesses SI Zahirul said, the car lost control due to reckless speeding and hit the divider. The front of the car was completely destroyed, he added.

Zahirul Islam said, soon after the accident occurred, locals rescued the injured and took them to DMCH, where the doctors in charge declared Russell and Rabbi dead.

Some eyewitnesses said the car was being driven recklessly from the beginning. The driver was changing lanes repeatedly and at one point lost control.