Joypurhat: Bodies of 2 missing youths recovered from River Chhoto Jamuna

The bodies of two youths were recovered from the Chhoto Jamuna river of Joypurhat on Thursday morning, some 20 hours after they went missing.

The deceased were identified as Sanjit Bashfor, 23, and Tonmoy Rajak, 17, both residents of the Rail Station Road area of Joypurhat town.

Shanjit was a student at Open University while Tonmoy studied at the town's Kashiabari High School.

Fire service divers fished out the bodies from the river, 100 metres away from the Chak Shyam Ghat area, around 10am during a rescue drive, said Joypurhat Civil Defence and Fire Service Inspector Mohiuddin.

On Wednesday, the duo went missing in the river in the Chak Shyam Ghat area during the immersion of the idol of Goddess Kali.

On information, divers from the fire service and civil defence rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation, said inspector Mohiuddin.