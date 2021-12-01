Joy vows to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla together

Bangladesh

UNB
01 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 04:55 pm

Related News

Joy vows to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla together

"In this month of victory, let us channel all our thoughts and actions towards the same vision of building the Golden Bengal envisioned by Bangabandhu," he said in a message shared on his verified Facebook page

UNB
01 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Wednesday urged all to join hands in building "Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)" envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 
 
"In this month of victory, let us channel all our thoughts and actions towards the same vision of building the Golden Bengal envisioned by Bangabandhu," he said in a message shared on his verified Facebook page. 
 
As the month of victory rolls on, Joy said, it reminds the nation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali ever on the planet, and the three million martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. 
 
"We also pay tribute to the four national leaders whose dynamic leadership and uncompromising stance drove out even the last soldier of the heinous Pakistani Army and thus paved the path for hoisting the red and green flag of Bangladesh," said Joy, son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 
 
He said December imbues their hearts with pride. "From the deepest core of my heart, I commemorate all the freedom fighters – the best souls of our nation – whose boundless sacrifice blessed us with free and sovereign Bangladesh." 
 
Joy said this 50th year of victory marks another landmark and they have transitioned from the lower-income status to the middle-income one. 
 
"Awami League has already delivered on its promise to build Digital Bangladesh by the year 2021. We have another milestone to reach – joining the league of developed countries by the year 2041," he said. 

Top News

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Sonar Bangla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

8h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

7h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'