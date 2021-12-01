Joy vows to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla together

Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Wednesday urged all to join hands in building "Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)" envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



"In this month of victory, let us channel all our thoughts and actions towards the same vision of building the Golden Bengal envisioned by Bangabandhu," he said in a message shared on his verified Facebook page.



As the month of victory rolls on, Joy said, it reminds the nation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali ever on the planet, and the three million martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.



"We also pay tribute to the four national leaders whose dynamic leadership and uncompromising stance drove out even the last soldier of the heinous Pakistani Army and thus paved the path for hoisting the red and green flag of Bangladesh," said Joy, son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



He said December imbues their hearts with pride. "From the deepest core of my heart, I commemorate all the freedom fighters – the best souls of our nation – whose boundless sacrifice blessed us with free and sovereign Bangladesh."



Joy said this 50th year of victory marks another landmark and they have transitioned from the lower-income status to the middle-income one.



"Awami League has already delivered on its promise to build Digital Bangladesh by the year 2021. We have another milestone to reach – joining the league of developed countries by the year 2041," he said.