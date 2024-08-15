Joy urges all to pay homage to Bangabandhu

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, today urged all to pay their tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhi Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 claiming "it is not a matter of politics."

"All of you come to Dhanmondi 32 to pay floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. This is not a political issue but to honour our great freedom and the man who gave it to us," he said on his verified Facebook page.

Joy, who lives in the USA, also said that without Bangabandhu, Bangladesh would not have gotten its independence.

The former ICT adviser of Hasina also claimed that he knew the people of Bangladesh love Bangabandhu.

He said that 15 August is the National Mourning Day, although the interim government on 13 August cancelled the public holiday of 15 August, originally declared in observance of National Mourning Day. This decision was announced on Tuesday through an official notification.

On the verified Facebook page Joy paid respects to Bangabandhu and all the members of his family who died on that "dark night".

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his spouse Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, his three sons — Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell — and most of the family members of three close relatives of Mujib were assassinated on 15 August 1975 by a group of army personnel.

Two daughters of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana could escape the carnage as they were staying abroad at that time.