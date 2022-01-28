Joy shares video on BNP-Jamaat's "anti-Bangladesh activities"

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Friday shared a video detailing BNP-Jamaat's "anti-Bangladesh activities" with the help of lobbyists in the United States.

"The BNP-Jamaat alliance had appointed eight firms to lobby with the United States against providing aid and development assistance to Bangladesh," he wrote while sharing the video from his verified Facebook page.

Joy mentioned that the BNP-Jamaat did the same thing before, as Begum Zia wrote an article in Washington Times in 2013 seeking US intervention on Bangladesh and hindering GSP facilities for RMG products.

"From 2015 BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wrote a series of letters to US policy makers and politicians to stop different development facilities provided by the USA to Bangladesh," Joy said.

To know more, Joy encouraged all to watch the video titled "BNP's Lobbying in US: A glimpse of anti-Bangladesh activities with hired lobby shops" and sought comments on that.