The joy of returning to schools in the time of pandemic
After a long 18-month wait, schools and colleges nationwide reopened Sunday ending the elongated hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Across the capital, educational institutes reverted back to their original state; classrooms and corridors filled with laughter and noise. However, not all remained the same.
Students were instructed to sit with sufficient spaces maintaining hygiene. The benches that used to fit 4-5 students now host only two at most; all to prevent another spike in infections.
Similar to classrooms, following hygiene rules was mandatory for students' safety. They were tested for high fever and other symptoms of the infection.
In some institutions, teachers started distributing the new ID cards among those who have passed and started a new session this year.
The starting bells, an unfamiliar picture for the one and a half year, have again started to ring across the capital alongside other parts of the country to resume what was needed the most in these troubled times.
A sign of Bangladesh slowly returning to normalcy.