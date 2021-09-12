The joy of returning to schools in the time of pandemic

After a long 18-month wait, schools and colleges nationwide reopened Sunday ending the elongated hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students attending a class at Motijheel Ideal School on Sunday. Photo: Mumit M

Across the capital, educational institutes reverted back to their original state; classrooms and corridors filled with laughter and noise. However, not all remained the same.

Students are back to fill the corridors inside the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. Photo: Mumit M

Students were instructed to sit with sufficient spaces maintaining hygiene. The benches that used to fit 4-5 students now host only two at most; all to prevent another spike in infections.

Primary level students resuming class. Photo: Mumit M

Students of a primary school attending class in the capital. Photo: Foisal Ahmed

Photo: Mumit M

Similar to classrooms, following hygiene rules was mandatory for students' safety. They were tested for high fever and other symptoms of the infection.

Teachers and staff testing for Covid-19 symptoms among students at the entrance. Photo: Mumit M

Photo: Mumit M

ID Card distribution at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. Photo: Mumit M

In some institutions, teachers started distributing the new ID cards among those who have passed and started a new session this year.

Students and parents gathering in front of Tejgaon Government Girls High School to enter. Photo: Jahidul Islam

The starting bells, an unfamiliar picture for the one and a half year, have again started to ring across the capital alongside other parts of the country to resume what was needed the most in these troubled times.

A sign of Bangladesh slowly returning to normalcy.

