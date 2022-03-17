Joy recalls his childhood memories with Bangabandhu

Bangabandhu's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy today reminisced his childhood memories with his grandfather.

"The only occasion when my grandmother objected was when my grandfather allowed me a puff on his lighted pipe. While my grandma turned furious, my grandfather let out his trademark uproarious laughter as I coughed my little lungs out," Joy said this in a Facebook post on his verified account on Thursday.

He added: "That is one of my few childhood memories with my grandfather that never faded all these decades. But, the curtain on that togetherness came down on 15 August.

Joy, also Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Affairs adviser, said since then, life has been one of ceaseless struggle to survival for each surviving member of my family.

"The steely resolve of my grandfather to build Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) was passed down to my mother," he said.

He said the 102nd birth anniversary of his grandfather evokes the dream that he promised to his countrymen.

"Let it resonate in every heart and get us closer to the realization of Vision 2041," he said.

Joy wished happy birthday to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

